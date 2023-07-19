2 Mega Millions tickets worth $287,000 each sold in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- No one hit Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot of $640 million, but two tickets sold in the Bay Area matched five numbers - worth $287,200 each.

One was sold in San Jose, at a Shell gas station at 1091 East Capitol Expressway. Another was sold in Oakland, at M &A Lakeside Market at 136 14th Street.

Mega Millions is estimated to jump to $720 million for the next drawing on Friday.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Here are Tuesday night's numbers: 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the Mega number is 18.

There's a Powerball drawing Wednesday night, and that jackpot is at $1 billion.