lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $480 million for Friday night's winning numbers drawing

The top prize rose again no one won the top prize in Tuesday's drawing, which was for $440 million.

The jackpot for Friday now stands at $480 million with a cash option of $276 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 and Mega Ball 12.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
TOP STORIES
Thousands of dollars worth of vintage 'Blythe' dolls stolen in Oakland
SF police seize nearly $200K worth of stolen goods from apartment
How SF couple got their driveway back after threat of $1,500 fine
Cab driver saves Vietnam veteran from scam
Tops supermarket in Buffalo reopens 2 months after mass shooting
Ivana Trump dies at 73
With COVID surging, Los Angeles may soon require masks
Show More
Street racing possibly behind fiery crash in Antioch, neighbors say
Here's what it takes to survive SF's Tenderloin
SF leaders push for more vaccines amid looming monkeypox crisis
Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
More TOP STORIES News