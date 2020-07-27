Coronavirus

Mel Gibson coronavirus: Actor, 64, discloses COVID-19 hospitalization

California COVID-19: 'Braveheart' actor spent week in hospital, treated with remdesivir
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Mel Gibson has disclosed he spent a week in a Los Angeles-area hospital in April after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 64-year-old actor had kept his hospitalization private until now. He says he was treated with the drug remdesivir.

RELATED: The future of the Oscars red carpet amid coronavirus pandemic

Gibson has tested negative several times since leaving the hospital and has tested positive for antibodies to the virus.

Gibson is among many public figures in entertainment, sports and other high-profile fields to disclose positive diagnoses of COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and singer P!nk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrityactorcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Young adults still make up majority of new COVID-19 cases, officials say
Walnut Creek hair salon choosing not to reopen outdoors amid COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Santa Cruz Co. added to CA COVID-19 watch list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at Los Altos USPS
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Vandalizing Oakland 'gives Donald Trump the images he wants,' mayor says after protest
Hundreds rally in Oakland to support Portland protesters
Coronavirus updates: Santa Cruz Co. added to CA COVID-19 watch list
SJ San Pedro Square debuts outdoor dining, street closed to traffic
SF Valencia Street close for weekends for outdoor dining
Show More
Vallejo police vow to crack down on sideshows
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
Walnut Creek hair salon choosing not to reopen outdoors amid COVID-19
John Saxon, known for 'Enter the Dragon,' has died
More TOP STORIES News