NIA WILSON

Memorial service held for Nia Wilson, stabbing victim at Oakland BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance. (Nia Wilson/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people attended a public memorial service in Oakland for 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at MacArthur BART station.

The service is being held at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationpolicehomicidehomicide investigationmurderbart policeNia WilsonlawsuitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Nia Wilson's accused killer makes court appearance
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News