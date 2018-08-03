<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3819828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance. (Nia Wilson/Facebook)