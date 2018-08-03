Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Hundreds of people attended Nia Wilson's funeral in Oakland Friday. Many of them wore white and gold.
"Gold is royalty, white is pure, it's what she was," said Wilson's Aunt Brandee Williams.
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
John Cowell is charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah at the MacArthur BART station July 22.
"Can you promise to come visit me in my dreams," said Wilson's 10-year-old niece Auja'leeyah Lewis.
"Nia's love, the love she gives when you might have no sense of direction, Nia's love, the love she gives when you need protection," said Letifah Wilson reading a poem about her sister.
Wilson's parents stood up and turned to face the crowd that had gathered.
Congresswoman Barbara Lee attended Nia's funeral. "We stand with you in this outpouring of love but also we stand demanding justice," said Lee.
Along with Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan. "Our African American young people are dealing with hate and violence every day," said Kaplan.
VIDEO: 'Remember Her': A tribute to Nia Wilson
Congresswoman Maxine Waters sent a letter which in part read, "Local law enforcement must conduct a thorough and I repeat thorough investigation."
District 7 BART Director Lateefah Simon said BART is ready to listen.
"We owe her family a great deal of change," said Simon.
The memorial was filled with electric moments including a performance by the Praise Dancers.
There was also a reminder that Nia means purpose. The Eulogist said Nia's father told him he wanted everyone to know, Nia had the ability to bring people together.
After the funeral there was an 18 dove release, one for each year of Nia's life. Then Nia's casket was taken by a horse drawn carriage. From SKY 7 you could see the procession as some mourners got out of their cars to follow the carriage.
