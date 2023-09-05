A Memorial Union pier collapse at the UW-Madison terrace left at least 25 people injured, a Madison, WI official said.

25 injured when pier collapses into Lake Mendota at UW-Madison terrace, official says

MADISON, Wis. -- Twenty-five people were injured when a pier collapsed on the UW-Madison campus on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Video captured the moment when the pier, which was holding 60 to 80 people, collapsed into Lake Mendota.

A UW-Madison Police Department official said about 20 to 25 people suffered minor injuries, WKOW reported.

The Madison Fire Department responded to Memorial Union Terrace just before 2:40 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, MFD said. Five others reported injuries. Dozens of people were swimming back to shore as other responding MFD units arrived on scene.

The MFD Lake Rescue Team searched the underwater area where the collapse happened and confirmed that no one was trapped or had drowned.