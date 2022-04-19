localish

Views, brews, outdoor amusement awaits at Point Arena in Mendocino County

POINT ARENA, Calif. (KGO) -- With 90 miles of coastline, 24 state parks, and miles of trails and beaches, Mendocino County offers plenty of room to roam.

It's home to numerous wineries, farm-to-fork restaurants, Redwood trees, and hidden gems galore. On your next getaway, escape to the quaint coastal town of Point Arena for ocean views, brews, and outdoor amusement.

"Point arena is a wonderful little town on the south coast of Mendocino County," described Travis Scott of Visit Mendocino County. "We've got beautiful vistas with the Pacific Ocean, there are wonderful cafes and restaurants and artists and shops, and some great lodging options here."

Your itinerary should include a stop at Pier Chowder House & Tap Room for creamy chowder and numerous beer options on tap. Explore the spherical sandstone concretions at Bowling Ball Beach, then have traditional Japanese cuisine for dinner at Gama. Retire to your room and enjoy an overnight stay at the chic and sustainable Wildflower Boutique Motel.

"I love the people here, they're so genuine. They're so kind and accommodating," explained Scott. "They have this big mantra, 'What's mine is yours.'"

He added, "Coming to Mendocino County, to me, is a slice of heaven. It really is."

Explore the following featured destinations:

Pier Chowder House & Tap Room
790 Port Rd, Point Arena, CA 95468

Wildflower Boutique Motel
160 Main St, Point Arena, CA 95468

Gama
150 Main St, Point Arena, CA 95468

Bowling Ball Beach
Hwy 1 and Schooner Gulch Rd, Point Arena, CA 95468
