Large oak tree crashes into Menlo Park backyard, just feet away from 1-month-old

A Menlo Park man is sharing his experience of a huge oak tree crashing down in his backyard just feet away from his 1-month-old playing inside.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- In Menlo Park, one man shares his experience of a huge oak tree crashing down in his backyard just feet away from his 1-month-old playing inside.

On Monday afternoon, Cameron Nordholm and his wife were playing with their baby Poppy inside when seconds later a huge oak tree came crashing down in their backyard.

"Everyone was having a nice time got a photo worthy moment and then we sort of heard this crescendo of crashing and cracking," Nordhom said.

The canopy turned his living room dark.

"We're just frozen right because it was so out of place sort of hard to comprehend what was happening," Nordholm said.

His wife, toddler, baby and two in-laws were all home. Luckily no one was injured. The tree crashed in between their home and their ADU.

Nordholm rushed over to his next door neighbor's house where the tree had fallen from.

His neighbor told him despite efforts to remove it in the past, he kept good care of it.

"It had been trimmed, it had looked healthy. You know I had talked to our neighbor before and he said yep, I had spent all this money to keep it in shape and followed the rules and regulations and everything else," Nordholm said.

After back-to-back storms, we reached out to the city of Menlo Park about fallen trees this year.

At the end of March, a city spokesperson said they had 342 tree-related calls, 125 of those were fallen trees.

This tree took down power lines knocking power out to the entire block until Wednesday.

Nordholm said his family stayed in a hotel and returned on Thursday.

"I'm not someone who's prone to hyperbole right but you know we really got lucky. Like it was kind of miraculous," Nordholm said.

