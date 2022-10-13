California kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's murder; funeral Saturday

Relatives announced that the family will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.

On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges.

MERCED, Calif. -- The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Merced County family, Jesus Salgado, plead not guilty to all his charges in court Thursday.

Salgado made his first court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors charged the 48-year-old with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, along with arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Salgado will be back in court on Dec. 15.

The funeral will be closed to the public but anyone who would like to support the family can gather outside the venue.

