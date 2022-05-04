Facebook launches Meta Prosper for AAPI business owners; content and training in 6 languages

It's called Meta Prosper to support Asian and Pacific Islander-owned businesses.
Take Action: Resources to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg says the Prosper initiative will focus on providing content, training resources and events in six different languages on its "Meta Prosper" Instagram and Facebook pages.
It will be available in Chinese, Hindi, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese.
Small businesses will also be able to receive trainings with Gold House, a nonprofit collective of AAPI leaders working towards socioeconomic equity.
In a press release, Sandberg says the pandemic has been especially tough on AAPI communities and businesses.
