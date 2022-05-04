Meta

Facebook launches Meta Prosper for AAPI business owners; content and training in 6 languages

They will be available in Chinese, Hindi, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese
Facebook launches Meta Prosper to support AAPI business owners

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook's parent company Meta platforms is announcing a new program in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It's called Meta Prosper to support Asian and Pacific Islander-owned businesses.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg says the Prosper initiative will focus on providing content, training resources and events in six different languages on its "Meta Prosper" Instagram and Facebook pages.

It will be available in Chinese, Hindi, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese.

Small businesses will also be able to receive trainings with Gold House, a nonprofit collective of AAPI leaders working towards socioeconomic equity.

In a press release, Sandberg says the pandemic has been especially tough on AAPI communities and businesses.


Related topics:
technologymenlo parkbuilding a better bay areametabusinesssmall businessfacebookasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthsheryl sandbergrace and culture
More TOP STORIES News