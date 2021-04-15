Man convicted in 1995 murder of Redwood City mother denied parole

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10515982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC7 News' 1995 report on the search for the suspect in the bludgeoning death of Michelle Redmond at a Redwood City home.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Parole has been denied for the man who beat a mother to death in a Redwood City home more than 25 years ago.A parole board had a hearing for Michael Flores Thursday.Flores was originally sentenced to 171 years in prison for the murder of Michelle Redmond.But in 2014, because of overcrowding, a parole process for certain elderly inmates was implemented, and Flores was eligible.Flores can have another parole hearing in five years.In the late 1990s, Flores was found guilty of first-degree murder, a third strike. He was convicted in the 1995 bludgeoning death of Redmond.He struck her in the head with a hammer at least 28 times. He later took off in her car, with Redmond's 4-year-old son Evan inside.