Man convicted in 1995 murder of Redwood City mother denied parole

A parole board had a hearing for Michael Flores Thursday.
Flores was originally sentenced to 171 years in prison for the murder of Michelle Redmond.
But in 2014, because of overcrowding, a parole process for certain elderly inmates was implemented, and Flores was eligible.
Flores can have another parole hearing in five years.
In the late 1990s, Flores was found guilty of first-degree murder, a third strike. He was convicted in the 1995 bludgeoning death of Redmond.
He struck her in the head with a hammer at least 28 times. He later took off in her car, with Redmond's 4-year-old son Evan inside.
