Longtime Bay Area, SKY7 photographer Mike Davich dies at 54

He graduated from San Leandro High School and was a volunteer with the Pleasanton Police Department
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are sad to report a longtime member of our ABC7 family has passed away.

Mike Davich, 54, died over the weekend doing what he loved: working as a photographer.

His latest assignment was at Laguna Seca in Monterey County where he collapsed.

Viewers will know Davich's work when he gave us a bird's eye view from SKY7 on many breaking news stories as an employee of "Helicopters, Inc."

He and SKY7 pilot Rod Jamieson worked together for 21 years.

Many of our ABC7 photographers know Davich from his days prior to SKY7 as a news photographer at KRON and KPIX.

He graduated from San Leandro High School and was a volunteer with the Pleasanton Police Department.

He is survived by his parents.


