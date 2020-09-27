Surveillance video captures man breaking into Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark, joyriding on tractor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6567466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver heading eastbound on the Bay Bridge got video of someone riding a bike in the slow lane.

MILWAUKEE (KGO) -- A man suspected of breaking into the home field of baseball's Milwaukee Brewers is facing criminal charges after surveillance video shows him joyriding a team tractor and ripping up the baseball field.Miller Park's security team called police after witnessing the one-vehicle demolition derby on caught on surveillance cameras.Police suspect the man entered the field through an unlocked door.Miller Park's real grounds crew believes the vehicular vandalism caused about $40,000 in damage to the ballpark.The Brewers will finish the season on the road but they may need to practice at Miller Park if they qualify for the playoffs.