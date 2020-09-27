Surveillance video captures man breaking into Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark, joyriding on tractor

Miller Park's security team called police after witnessing the one-vehicle demolition derby on caught on surveillance cameras.
Police suspect the man entered the field through an unlocked door.
Miller Park's real grounds crew believes the vehicular vandalism caused about $40,000 in damage to the ballpark.
The Brewers will finish the season on the road but they may need to practice at Miller Park if they qualify for the playoffs.
