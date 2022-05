MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says that a man was killed in a hang-gliding accident Monday at Ed Levin Park in Milpitas.A woman was airlifted to the hospital and her condition is currently unknown.The fire department says that the couple was together on a tandem flight when the accident happened.The incident was first reported at 11:59 a.m.Ed Levin Park is known to be a popular hang gliding spot.