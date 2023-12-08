Happening in 2024: California minimum wage will increase to $16 on Jan. 1

The new year is upon us and minimum wage workers in California will soon be getting a small pay raise.

California is one of 22 states where the rate will go up in 2024.

Minimum wage in the state, which is currently $15.50 an hour for all employers, will increase to $16 on Jan. 1.

Washington will continue to have the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.28 an hour.

Twenty states are still using the federal minimum, which has been the same for a decade and a half: $7.25 an hour.

To find a list of city and county minimum wages in California, click here.