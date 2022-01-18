Minneapolis men's knitting group finds solace and creates friendships

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10581469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'It feel good to bring other people happiness.' East Bay teen opens succulent business to help deal with the stress and anxieties of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (KGO) -- The pandemic has led many people to look into new hobbies in their free time.One of those popular pastimes is knitting, and there's a growing group of men in Minnesota who love to knit.It's an art form that can be healthy and healing.One man says he taught himself how to knit when he was trying to quit smoking - and it worked.He says he hasn't smoked since."It's really nice to meet other guys who actually are excited about yarn and textile creation, and the different things you can do with it," said Carlos Rodriguez, a member of the club."It's a great social outlet. You come into a likeminded community of people who are all excited about what they're working on."The knitting club has about 60 members.They meet regularly at coffee shops, breweries, and yarn shops.