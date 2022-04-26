u.s. & world

Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old Wisconsin girl found dead near walking trail

Lily Peters' body was found in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, police said.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A hunt for a killer is underway in Wisconsin after a 10-year-old girl was found dead -- and the police chief is warning residents to be vigilant.

Lily Peters, a fourth grader, was reported missing by her father on Sunday night, said police in Chippewa Falls, a city about 100 miles east of Minneapolis.

Lily had been at her aunt's house on Sunday and never made it home that night, police said.

On Sunday night officers found Lily's bike in the woods by a walking trail near her aunt's house, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Lily's body was found in a wooded area near the walking trail, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference.

EMBED More News Videos

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Lily Peters' death is being pursued as a homicide.



Kelm said police are considering this a homicide investigation.

No one is yet in custody, Kelm said in a press conference Monday afternoon. Police are following up on leads and asking residents to be "extra vigilant," he said.

"We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls police department -- and maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public," Kelm said.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmissing girlchild killedu.s. & worldbody foundabc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Elon Musk stands to buy Twitter. What's next?
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
White House expands access to COVID antiviral pills
TOP STORIES
Suspect kidnapped 3-month-old from SJ home, police say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
What changes will Elon Musk bring to Twitter?
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
COVID cases up 50% in CA since March, CDC says
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Show More
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Job seekers see new kinds of benefits as pandemic changes workplace
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health services
SJ police searching for sexual assault suspect
More TOP STORIES News