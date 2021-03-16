missing person

Oakland police search for missing 27-year-old woman with Trinity Co. camping trip plans

Perry Jue is described as an Asian American woman, 5'4," 100 pounds, with blonde hair with brown eyes. (Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen at her residence on Underhills Road on March 14 as she prepared for a camping trip in Trinity County.

Perry Jue is described as an Asian American woman, 5'4, 100 pounds, with blonde hair with brown eyes.

Jue was last seen wearing a silver puff coat with a hood and black shoes and is traveling with her dog Katara, a brown and white husky.

She is possibly driving a silver four-door 2018 Nissan Versa, California license plate 8DVF070.

Oakland police are working with the Trinity County Sheriff's Department on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
