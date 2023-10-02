Coast Guard suspends search for swimmer missing after possible Point Reyes shark attack: officials

A man missing in the waters off the Marin County coast is believed to have been attacked by a shark.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday suspended its search for a swimmer who was reportedly attacked by a shark and pulled under over the weekend in the waters off Point Reyes National Seashore.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Search continues for missing person following possible shark attack in Point Reyes, authorities say

The swimmer, whose name has not been released, was reported missing near a remote area called Wildcat Beach about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search in the frigid waters this morning, but a ground search is being conducted by first responders from the NPS, the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Fire Department, and the Stinson Beach Fire Department," according to an advisory from the National Park Service.

The search was initially conducted by land, water and air, officials said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live