San Francisco police need help locating missing at-risk 13-year-old boy

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy considered at-risk.

Knowledge Shepard was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen about 7 p.m. entering the Embarcadero BART Station on Sept. 15.

Shepard has a fascination with buses and trains and usually rides MUNI or BART, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds with a bald head, and brown eyes.

He is considered at-risk due to a preexisting medical condition. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie sweatshirt with sleeves ripped off, a burgundy harness, gray khaki pants, and white shoes with blue and orange checkmarks.

Anyone with information about Knowledge Shepard's location should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.