Missing CA hiker feared dead after being swept away in SoCal river, officials say

A traveling nurse from NorCal was hiking with friends in the Angeles National Forest when she tried to cross a river and was swept away, search crews say.

LOS ANGELES -- What was supposed to be a fun hiking trip in the Angeles National Forest took a tragic turn when a woman tried to cross a river and was swept away, search crews said.

The woman, described as a 59-year-old traveling nurse from Central California, was out hiking with a couple of friends Saturday morning when she attempted to cross the San Gabriel River near the Heaton Flats Trailhead, the L.A. County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team said.

That's when she lost her footing and was swept away by strong currents, according to authorities.

Crews were out combing the area on the ground and in the air since Saturday. The search and rescue mission has now turned into a recovery effort.

Hikers familiar with the area say it leads to the "Bridge to Nowhere." They said crossing the river near the trail can be dangerous, especially when the current picks up speed.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.