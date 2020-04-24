Coronavirus California

Community rallies after break-in at longtime San Francisco ice cream parlor

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A decades-old family owned business in San Francisco is fighting to stay open during the pandemic, despite a major hit to their revenue, and now a break-in at their Fillmore District store.

"That was a pint, right," asked 83-year-old Thomas Bennett to one of his regular customers, who are still buying ice cream and treats at his Fillmore Street store.

After 30 years in the ice cream business, Thomas Bennett has a clear favorite - cookies and cream.

"It's the best seller. That's what I like about it!"

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Boba Guys co-founder re-opens pop-up store with new health standards

But over the weekend, Thomas' old fashion ice cream world shattered.

"The glass cracked, that way and this way... into tiny little pieces," said Teresa Bennett, Thomas' daughter, and co-owner of Miyako Old Fashion Ice Cream.

Teresa said burglars broke through their front window and stole cigarettes, and just about everything else in the store.

'"And then they went for the cash register, and then they went for candies, and then they went for sodas. They went for anything they could grab."

The damage and loss of inventory all added up to more than $4,000, a tough scoop to swallow, with business already down 50%.

"We've been here all this time, all these years, and this has never happened," she said.

If you walk down almost any block on Fillmore Street right now, most stores are closed.

Despite everyone's deeply difficult struggles right now, hundreds of people have donated to keep the ice cream shop open.

As of Thursday night, a GoFundMe for Miyakos raised more than $10,000 from more than 300 donors.

RELATED: Friends improvise to throw surprise, socially-distanced bachelorette party for SF woman amid COVID-19

Jameel Patterson, a community advocate, set up the fundraiser.

"We need to preserve things in our community."

The Bennett's say Miyakos is the only black-owned ice cream parlor in San Francisco.

"They deserve a win. The community deserves a win," explained Patterson.

The Bennett's say the donations have sweetened spirits and their bottom line.

"I did not know so many people cared about us," said Thomas.

Teresa has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. "That's just a lot of love."

Break-ins, pandemics, or otherwise, Thomas and Teresa say there will always be room for ice cream... seven days a week at Miyakos.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoburglarycoronavirus californiabusinesssmall businessbreak incoronavirusgofundmedonationsice creamfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area business offers free car service to front line health care workers
Oakland expands free COVID-19 testing
Tips doing laundry during the COVID-19 pandemic
I-Team uncovers disturbing details about Bay Area's largest COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Bay Area business offers free car service to front line health care workers
Delays expected as Highway 101 construction project in SF begins
NFL Draft on ABC: 49ers, Vegas Raiders 1st round picks
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
I-Team uncovers disturbing details about Bay Area's largest COVID-19 outbreak
SF to expand testing to communities hit hard by COVID-19
Show More
3 senior citizens robbed in SF, one looking for Good Samaritans who saved her
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News