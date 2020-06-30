taxes

IRS says it won't extend tax filing deadline again beyond July 15

The federal tax filing deadline won't be extended again beyond July 15, the IRS announced Monday.

In a news release, the agency reminded taxpayers that they can request an automatic extension of time to file until October. There are also payment plans and other options available for those with financial concerns.

"The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative."

The federal government in March pushed back Tax Day in response to growing concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Many state governments also followed suit, but the IRS reminded taxpayers to check with their state agencies for the latest information about state filing deadlines.


When the deadline was pushed back, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the payment delay could provide $300 billion in temporary support to the economy by giving households and businesses the ability to use money they would have paid to the IRS as financial support to meet other needs during the economic emergency created by the efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
