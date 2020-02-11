SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigns in wake of corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigned Monday after being placed on leave for corruption charges, Mayor London Breed said.

"While I understand the desire for him to be fired immediately, it's important that we follow all the laws required to terminate a public employee, no matter the circumstances. Before this process had been completed, he submitted his resignation," Breed said.

RELATED: San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested by FBI on corruption charges

The resignation comes after Nuru and Lefty O'Douls owner Nick Bovis were arrested and charged for an alleged wire fraud and scheme to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner.

Nuru had been placed on leave and removed from all decision-making since the arrest, and an acting director was appointed.

RELATED: Director of San Francisco's Public Works Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis appeared in federal court on corruption charges

"I will continue to support the full independent investigation underway to uncover any improper actions that were taken and recommend reforms to ensure they never happen again," Breed added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoarrestlondon breedfbicorruptionpoliticsrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News