Raiders host Saints in 1st game in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football -- watch tonight on ABC7

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football in the first game ever played in the brand-new Allegiant Stadium tonight.The game airs on ABC7 at 5:15 p.m. PST.The Raiders are coming off a big Week 1 win in Carolina, in which they topped the Panthers 34-30.Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had a statement game, rushing for 93 yards and three touchdowns.Quarterback Derek Carr also started the season with a solid outing, throwing for 239 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He connected with rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III for a 45 yard completion, the Raiders' longest of the game.Now, all eyes will be on the Silver and Black in this Week 2 match-up against the Saints powerhouse offense, led by Drew Brees.