Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders host Saints in 1st game in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football -- watch tonight on ABC7

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football in the first game ever played in the brand-new Allegiant Stadium tonight.

The game airs on ABC7 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

The Raiders are coming off a big Week 1 win in Carolina, in which they topped the Panthers 34-30.

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had a statement game, rushing for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Derek Carr also started the season with a solid outing, throwing for 239 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He connected with rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III for a 45 yard completion, the Raiders' longest of the game.

Now, all eyes will be on the Silver and Black in this Week 2 match-up against the Saints powerhouse offense, led by Drew Brees.

Stay tuned after the game ends for ABC7's recap and analysis on "After the Game." Watch on TV on ABC7, or click here to watch the show on our website and mobile app.
