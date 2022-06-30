monkeypox

Santa Clara County identifies 2nd probable case of monkeypox

CDC releases new details about how monkeypox virus spreads

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials say they've identified a second probable case of monkeypox in a resident.

This case is reportedly not connected to the first case.

VIDEO: CDC releases new details about how monkeypox virus spreads, what to keep in mind
The CDC announced on Friday that monkeypox is not thought to be airborne but transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.



The person preliminarily tested positive for monkeypox after seeking medical care and the case was reported to the Public Health Department .

Confirmation of the case is pending CDC testing and the patient is in isolation while health officials work to contact all people the person may have come into contact with while contagious.

VIDEO: Multiple traces of monkeypox detected in Bay Area wastewater in the last week, officials say
Bay Area health officials hope to stay ahead of a monkeypox outbreak by testing the wastewater, as they detected several traces this week.



