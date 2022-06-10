3 additional 'probable' cases of monkeypox identified in SF, health officials say

SFDPH is awaiting confirmation of monkeypox for all four cases from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Health officials say in the case reported Thursday, one of the residents traveled within the U.S. recently while the other two did not.
They say the risk to the general population is believed to be low. However, they warn having close physical contact with multiple people can put a person at higher risk for monkeypox.
SFDPH says it anticipates that more cases of monkeypox could occur in San Francisco and is monitoring updates, guidance from the CDC and CDPH.
How to protect yourself:
- Consider wearing a well-fitted mask and covering exposed skin in dense, indoor crowds
- Don't share bedding, clothing, and food or drink with others
- Talk to close physical contacts about their general health like recent rashes or sores
- Stay aware if traveling to countries where there are outbreaks
If you have symptoms particularly a rash consistent with monkeypox, or if you have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox:
- Cover the area of the rash with clean, dry, loose-fitting clothing
- Wear a well-fitted mask
- Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others, including sexual contact, until a medical evaluation has been completed
- Contact a health care provider as soon as possible for an evaluation
- Assist public health officials to track others who may have been exposed
- Inform sex partners of symptoms
How to get help if you don't have a doctor:
If you do not have a provider, or have difficulty scheduling an appointment, you can be seen at SF City Clinic at 7th Street San Francisco (628-217-6600) or at Strut located 470 Castro Street (415-581-1600).
Additional information about monkeypox can be found at: sf.gov/monkeypox and at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/index.html.
Countries where monkeypox clusters have occurred: wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox