Coronavirus

National Institutes of Health: Only one monoclonal antibody treatment is effective against omicron

EMBED <>More Videos

US omicron peak expected mid-February

NEW YORK -- The use of some monoclonal antibody treatments against COVID is now being discouraged, and updated guidelines from the NIH COVID Treatment Panel say Regeneron and Eli Lilly's treatments have been shown to fail against omicron.

Officials said Sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID that has so far been shown to hold up against omicron.

The omicron variant is currently responsible for 99% of COVID cases in the U.S.

RELATED: Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide, and 'the next few weeks will be tough:' US surgeon general

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.
EMBED More News Videos

Free COVID tests are now available, delivered by USPS, but doubts persist.


The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,700 on Jan. 17 - still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021. COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents started rising slightly two weeks ago, although still at a rate 10 times less than last year before most residents were vaccinated.

Despite signs omicron causes milder disease on average, the unprecedented level of infection spreading through the country, with cases still soaring in many states, means many vulnerable people will become severely sick. If the higher end of projections comes to pass, that would push total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 over 1 million by early spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescdccoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemichospitalstsacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19fdaface masku.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations plateau in SF but 'still high'
SF mayor gave COVID-19 update on cases, hospitalizations
Austria's parliament approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
TOP STORIES
Armed person shot, killed by police at SFO, officers say
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations plateau in SF but 'still high'
What does it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?
Plastic face shields shredded at Hollister recycling center
Marin residents baffled by 'disturbing' loud booms in the night
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
SF mayor gave COVID-19 update on cases, hospitalizations
Show More
Home mortgage appraisal industry under scrutiny in new report
Longtime East Bay diner destination closes permanently
SJPD responds to shooting involving officers, carjacking suspect
BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable'
Calls for dog trainer regulations renewed as families mourn lost pets
More TOP STORIES News