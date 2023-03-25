Several displaced after 2-alarm fire at East Bay senior housing complex

Contra Costa firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a senior housing complex on Saturday.

The damage to the unit where the fire started is "substantial," crews said.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a senior housing complex on Saturday.

The fire happened on the second floor of the Montevista Senior Apartments in San Pablo.

This is an image of Montevista Senior Apartments in San Pablo after a two-alarm fire on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Some residents are displaced, but it's unclear how many.

