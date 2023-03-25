  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Several displaced after 2-alarm fire at East Bay senior housing complex

The damage to the unit where the fire started is "substantial," crews said.

KGO logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 4:18PM
Several displaced after fire at East Bay senior housing complex
EMBED <>More Videos

Contra Costa firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a senior housing complex on Saturday.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a senior housing complex on Saturday.

The fire happened on the second floor of the Montevista Senior Apartments in San Pablo.

This is an image of Montevista Senior Apartments in San Pablo after a two-alarm fire on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
This is an image of Montevista Senior Apartments in San Pablo after a two-alarm fire on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

MORE: 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning East Bay apartment fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

The damage to the unit where the fire started is "substantial," crews said.

Some residents are displaced, but it's unclear how many.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW