Why is there a ring around the moon? Winter halo lights up San Francisco Bay Area skies

By

This image shows the moon halo seen in Fremont, Calif. on Dec. 26, 2020. (Sue McGaughey)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you ever seen a halo-effect or ring around the moon?

Known as a moon ring, a winter halo, or a 22-degree halo, it's when "ice crystals suspended high above in thin wispy cirrus clouds refract the moons light to form a perfect circle," Meteorologist Drew Tuma says.

Tuma adds that it's rather common, "more common than rainbows."

Weather.gov says the halo around the sun or moon is usually seen as a bright white ring and can sometimes have color.

Tuma suggests that we often miss the moon halo because fewer people are outside a night.

"In folklore, moon rings are said to warn of approaching storms," Tuma tweeted.


