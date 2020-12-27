Why is there a ring around the moon? Winter halo lights up San Francisco Bay Area skies

Known as a moon ring, a winter halo, or a 22-degree halo, it's when "ice crystals suspended high above in thin wispy cirrus clouds refract the moons light to form a perfect circle," Meteorologist Drew Tuma says.
Tuma adds that it's rather common, "more common than rainbows."
RELATED: Christmas Star 2020: How to see Jupiter, Saturn conjunction in Bay Area
Weather.gov says the halo around the sun or moon is usually seen as a bright white ring and can sometimes have color.
Tuma suggests that we often miss the moon halo because fewer people are outside a night.
"In folklore, moon rings are said to warn of approaching storms," Tuma tweeted.
Ice crystals suspended high above in thin wispy cirrus clouds refract the moons light to form a perfect circle— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) December 27, 2020
In folklore, moon rings are said to warn of approaching storms :) https://t.co/iP4ws6T0r8
In a year where nothing feels normal, the ring around the moon tonight is very normal. Millions of tiny Ice crystals in cirrus clouds refract the moons light in a perfect circle. Typically happens before a storm approaches, like the one we are expecting tomorrow night.— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) December 27, 2020
Have you seen the winter halo? If so, share your photos with us using #ABC7now on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
See more stories and videos related to weather here.