Morgan Hill becomes second most infected city in Santa Clara County with rising COVID-19 case rate

"I wish I could say this is what's causing the spike, then we could address it. It is disheartening to know that our citizens are suffering," said Rich Constantine, Morgan Hill's Mayor.
As of Wednesday morning, Santa Clara County's dashboard reported that Morgan Hill had nearly 7,500 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the past seven days.
Morgan Hill's COVID-19 case rate is now only second to Gilroy. It's surpassed San Jose where numbers have been improving.
"We need to make sure that people are testing. We also want to make sure that those people who are at higher risk are getting their vaccines," said Yvonne Martinez Beltran, a Morgan Hill councilwoman.
One problem leaders are trying to address: Morgan Hill doesn't have a single vaccination site. Residents must travel to San Jose or Gilroy to get the shot.
"Just being able to get people to vaccination sites is probably going to be where we have to focus our energies," said Constantine.
Morgan Hill is also home to a large Black and Latino population, both groups hard hit by COVID-19. Many other vulnerable populations, including the elderly and essential workers, live in the city.
For Morgan Hill's leaders, the spike is a sobering reminder to stay aggressive on community outreach.
"There still are some severe gaps in providing the assistance, people need to be able to cover themselves both economically, as well as from a health perspective," said Nick Gaich, president of the Morgan Hill Community Foundation.
"I would ask, you know, for the Latino community to take your seniors and get them vaccinated or get scheduled for an appointment," said Martinez Beltran.
"Continue to get tested. That is very important. Continue to social distance. Now is not the time to let up," added Constantine.
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic