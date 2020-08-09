Traffic

Highway 101 in Morgan Hill reopens after peaceful protest moves onto freeway, police say

MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- Both directions of U.S. Highway 101 in Morgan Hill are reopened after being blocked Saturday evening by a group of peaceful protesters.



The California Highway Patrol said the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down at the Tennant Avenue interchange with the freeway. The protesters were walking along Tennant Avenue when, at about 8 p.m., they walked onto the freeway.

Southbound Highway 101 became congested at Cochrane Road, and northbound traffic begins to back up between San Martin Avenue and Tennant Avenue.



Around 10 p.m. protesters began dispersing and returning to their vehicles, Morgan Hill police say.

