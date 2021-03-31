COVID-19 vaccine

Music at Moscone Center makes getting a COVID-19 vaccine even more joyous

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If getting your COVID-19 vaccine doesn't get your spirits up, the soundtrack to your inoculation just might. The mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center in San Francisco has curated a playlist of upbeat tunes that play day in and day out as thousands get vaccinated.

San Francisco Chronicle culture critic Peter Hartlaub wrote about the story behind the songs. He told ABC7 News' Kristen Sze that it started as a short collection of songs to get workers pumped up for the day.

"Early on they had the same seven songs, and you know hearing 'Can't Stop the Feeling' from the 'Trolls' sound track was driving the people a little crazy," joked Hartlaub.

So they handed over managing the playlist to the event company that manages the Moscone. The company added more songs to the list, including "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by the Police -- perhaps a bit on the nose?

Hear more about the impact the positive playlist has had on vaccine recipients at the Moscone in our interview with Peter Hartlaub in the video player above.

The Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco gives out vaccines by appointment only. Eligibility expands to everyone 50+ starting Thursday. It further expands to everyone 16+ starting April 15.

