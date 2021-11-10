Society

47 Bay Area ZIP codes make list of most expensive in US, report shows

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area claims 47 of nation's most expensive ZIP codes: Report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is number one, once again, when it comes to the priciest place to live in the country.

Property Shark just released it list of most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

Atherton, on the Peninsula, takes the top spot for the fifth straight year.

Atherton also hit a new record for median home sales.

RELATED: How can the Golden State tackle the high price of housing and keep the California Dream alive?

The average home now goes for almost $7.5 million.

Of course, San Francisco is also a very pricey.

It has the highest concentration of most expensive ZIP codes of any city.

Ross, in Marin County, also kept its ranking on the list as the fourth most expensive ZIP.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyathertonsan franciscobay areahousingu.s. & worldhousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News