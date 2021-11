47 Bay Area ZIP codes make list of most expensive in US, report shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is number one, once again, when it comes to the priciest place to live in the country. Property Shark just released it list of most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.Atherton, on the Peninsula, takes the top spot for the fifth straight year.Atherton also hit a new record for median home sales.The average home now goes for almost $7.5 million.Of course, San Francisco is also a very pricey.It has the highest concentration of most expensive ZIP codes of any city.Ross, in Marin County, also kept its ranking on the list as the fourth most expensive ZIP.