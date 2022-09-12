Motley Crue's Tommy Lee responds to concertgoer offended by nudity at Oracle Park show

A concertgoer is speaking out against the actions of rock band Motley Crue after he says the drummer encouraged the crowd to expose their genitals.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tommy Lee of the legendary rock band Motley Crue is speaking out after a fan at his San Francisco show expressed displeasure over Lee's requests for audience members to show their genitals.

Juan Alvarez and his sister attended the band's San Francisco concert on Wednesday at Oracle Park. They waited three years to attend, given the pandemic pause. A YouTube video shows founding member Lee asking the crowd to expose their genitals.

Alvarez was shocked and says it was traumatizing not only for himself but for children who witnessed the naked body parts on the Jumbotron.

"Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us too. It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the usher had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy," he said.

Alvarez knows the band is known for its raunchy antics and understands many rock fans will give the band a pass.

Lee recorded our story and posted it to his Instagram and Twitter pages, complaining that "The world is too soft! Been doing this s**t for years Karen...I mean Juan! ...Grow the f**k up!"

Lee's followers chimed in en masse. Thousands replied with many agreeing with Lee.

However, When ABC7 News reached out to a Giants spokesperson, they confirmed there had been several complaints and expressed concern to promoters. The spokesperson added that the Giants staff was not involved in show production and did not plan to issue a statement.

Alvarez has no plans to ever return to another Motley Crue show again.

The video above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live