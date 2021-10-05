All clear given after bomb threat at 2 South Bay high schools, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating bomb threat at South Bay high school

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Two South Bay high schools were evacuated over potential bomb threats Tuesday afternoon.

Mountain View police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into St. Francis High School shortly after 12:30 p.m.

As of 5:48 p.m., Mountain View police have give the all clear. They say the threat was found "not" credible.



Police helped connect students to their parents to take them home while officers continue their search on campus.

They say rumors of a potential active shooter are completely unfounded.



In San Jose, police evacuated Presentation High School after a bomb threat was called in at 1:54 p.m.

As of 4:57 p.m., officials have since given the all clear at the school.

Police say they have units doing a security sweep of the campus.

They confirmed the same phone number called both Presentation High School and St. Francis High School in Mountain View about the threat.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountain viewbomb threatstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News