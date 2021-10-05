All clear given after bomb threat at 2 South Bay high schools, police say

The all-clear has been given. The threat was *not* credible.



Thank you everyone for your patience. We're glad everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/DmcHmURFZn — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 6, 2021

All students and parents at the reunification location have been connected and are on their way home.



Everyone remains safe. We continue to conduct a search on the campus and remain on scene.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/wGSJxJ7W4f — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 5, 2021

4/ All clear at Presentation HS. The incident will be investigated. Persons making or reporting false emergencies, like a bomb threat, may be arrested.



We can confirm the phone number that the call originated from is the same as the one related to St Francis in Mt View. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 5, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Two South Bay high schools were evacuated over potential bomb threats Tuesday afternoon.Mountain View police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into St. Francis High School shortly after 12:30 p.m.As of 5:48 p.m., Mountain View police have give the all clear. They say the threat was found "not" credible.Police helped connect students to their parents to take them home while officers continue their search on campus.They say rumors of a potential active shooter are completely unfounded.In San Jose, police evacuated Presentation High School after a bomb threat was called in at 1:54 p.m.As of 4:57 p.m., officials have since given the all clear at the school.Police say they have units doing a security sweep of the campus.They confirmed the same phone number called both Presentation High School and St. Francis High School in Mountain View about the threat.