All clear given after bomb threat at 2 South Bay high schools, police say

Mountain View police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into St. Francis High School shortly after 12:30 p.m.
As of 5:48 p.m., Mountain View police have give the all clear. They say the threat was found "not" credible.
The all-clear has been given. The threat was *not* credible.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 6, 2021
Thank you everyone for your patience. We're glad everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/DmcHmURFZn
Police helped connect students to their parents to take them home while officers continue their search on campus.
They say rumors of a potential active shooter are completely unfounded.
All students and parents at the reunification location have been connected and are on their way home.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 5, 2021
Everyone remains safe. We continue to conduct a search on the campus and remain on scene.
More to come. pic.twitter.com/wGSJxJ7W4f
In San Jose, police evacuated Presentation High School after a bomb threat was called in at 1:54 p.m.
As of 4:57 p.m., officials have since given the all clear at the school.
Police say they have units doing a security sweep of the campus.
They confirmed the same phone number called both Presentation High School and St. Francis High School in Mountain View about the threat.
4/ All clear at Presentation HS. The incident will be investigated. Persons making or reporting false emergencies, like a bomb threat, may be arrested.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 5, 2021
We can confirm the phone number that the call originated from is the same as the one related to St Francis in Mt View.