Opening of Mt. Davidson time capsule from 1933

MOUNT DAVIDSON, Calif. (KGO) -- Ninety years ago, in 1933, city officials and community members gathered at the top of Mt. Davidson to witness Boy Scouts of America Troop 88 bury a sealed copper box.

Mayor London Breed and historian expert holding a 1933 edition of "The San Francisco Chronicle"

At the foot of the cross, that time capsule was unearthed on Saturday by San Francisco community members, including Mayor London Breed.

Some of the items discovered were a bible, cards, books, newsletters, and newspapers such as "The War Cry," The Municipal Record," "The San Francisco News," and a telephone directory.

In the phone directory, there were colored ads. "Some things never change," the moderator joked.

Also discovered was the "The Oakland Tribune" comics and an Easter edition of "San Francisco Chronicle"

The event was hosted by the Council of Armenian American Organizations of Northern California.

