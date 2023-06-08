Boy airlifted to hospital after possible rattlesnake bite at Mt. Diablo State Park, officials say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A boy was airlifted to the hospital after apparently being bit by a rattlesnake at Mt. Diablo State Park Wednesday, officials said.

Mt. Diablo State Park ranger Cameron Morison says the boy about 7 years old, was hiking with his family when the incident happened.

He says the rattlesnake bite is not confirmed because no one saw the snake, but says it is likely because of the symptoms the boy was exhibiting.

The child was airlifted to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek and remains in stable condition.

Morison says that in the 22.5 years he has been at Mt. Diablo State Park, he has only heard of one confirmed snake bite, and that was to a man who picked up the snake to move it off of a fire road.

Morrison says previously, there has been three other instances of possible rattlesnake bites at the State Park.

