Islamic leaders of Berkeley donate face masks, care packages amid COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Islamic leaders in Berkeley donated hundreds of facemasks and care packages Friday.The MTO Center teaches Sufi meditation.Their donation went to the Prescott-Joseph Center for Community Enhancement in Oakland. They have a breath-mobile which serves more than a dozen sites around the Bay Area."On the eve of the international day of charity we at MTO Oveyssi Center reach out to our neighboring city of Oakland to extend our helping hand," said representative Mana Nazeri."I want to thank the Sufi community and particularly the MTO organization for your incredible contributions of charity," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who was also in attendance.The donation was made in celebration of International Charity Day, which was Saturday.