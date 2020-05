EMBED >More News Videos Sting is known for his musical talents and creative genius and it's highlighted in an entirely new way in the musical 'The Last Ship' now playing in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sting is known for his musical talents and creative genius which is highlighted in an entirely new way in "The Last Ship." "The Last Ship," currently playing at The Golden Gate Theater, is an original musical written and performed by Sting which is inspired by his childhood.Sting talked with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron and Reggie Aqui about his life and his latest project.