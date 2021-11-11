Reggie Aqui talks with stars of 'My Fair Lady,' now playing at SF's Orpheum Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "ABC7 Mornings" Anchor Reggie Aqui got the chance to speak with Shereen Ahmed and Laird MacKintosh, the stars of "My Fair Lady" now playing at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.
But before it became all fun and games, Aqui found out he and Ahmed have something in common.
"Perry Hall?!," Ahmed asked.
"Not just Baltimore, Perry Hall," Aqui said.
RELATED: 'Hamilton' San Francisco: Behind-the-scenes with the stars
Aqui, who grew up in Hawaii, moved to Perry Hall, Maryland, when he was nine. Ahmed was also raised in the same town. And they attended the same middle school and high school. But not at the same time...hehe.
Aqui admits, he has never interviewed someone on TV who grew up in the same town as he did.
"Oh my goodness. It's like we're in this weird universe. That's wild," Ahmed said.
Perry Hall currently has a a population of 28,266.
Ahmed also shares how she took a different path in college that led to her to Broadway in "My Fair Lady."
Ahmed and her co-star and lead, Laird MacKintosh, went head to head in a game called "Name That Terribly Described Musical."
Which, by the way, you can play along too if you didn't watch Thursday's segment of "Midday Live." It's okay, we forgive you.
"My Fair Lady" is now playing at the Orpheum Theatre through November 28.
Watch the full interview above
