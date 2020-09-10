Coronavirus California

'Afraid to return': San Francisco hair salon to close permanently after receiving backlash from Nancy Pelosi visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments in the backlash following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to a beauty salon in San Francisco. The salon owner says she plans to close for good.

Video of Pelosi went viral, after surveillance cameras inside the salon captured her without a mask.

RELATED: 'Slap in the face': Salon owners, politicians speak out after Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco hair salon visit

Salons in the city were supposed to be closed because of COVID-19.

Salon Owner Erica Kious shared the video.

Kious tells Fox News, she's even afraid to return to San Francisco after being attacked online for exposing Pelosi's visit.

"It's a nickel that everyone has an opinion on." ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle insider Phil Matier discusses the controversy over Nancy Pelosi's visit to a San Francisco hair salon and what it means for politicians and struggling business owners.



