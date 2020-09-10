'Afraid to return': San Francisco hair salon to close permanently after receiving backlash from Nancy Pelosi visit

Video of Pelosi went viral, after surveillance cameras inside the salon captured her without a mask.
RELATED: 'Slap in the face': Salon owners, politicians speak out after Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco hair salon visit
Salons in the city were supposed to be closed because of COVID-19.
Salon Owner Erica Kious shared the video.
Kious tells Fox News, she's even afraid to return to San Francisco after being attacked online for exposing Pelosi's visit.
WATCH: Will Pelosi's salon visit impact election? Political insider weighs in
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- WATCH: Owner of SF salon holds press conference after Pelosi's controversial visit
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic