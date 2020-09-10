'Afraid to return': San Francisco hair salon to close permanently after receiving backlash from Nancy Pelosi visit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6402801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's a nickel that everyone has an opinion on." ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle insider Phil Matier discusses the controversy over Nancy Pelosi's visit to a San Francisco hair salon and what it means for politicians and struggling business owners.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments in the backlash following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to a beauty salon in San Francisco. The salon owner says she plans to close for good.Video of Pelosi went viral, after surveillance cameras inside the salon captured her without a mask.Salons in the city were supposed to be closed because of COVID-19.Salon Owner Erica Kious shared the video.Kious tells Fox News, she's even afraid to return to San Francisco after being attacked online for exposing Pelosi's visit.