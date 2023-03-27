Officials report 'multiple patients' in Nashville school shooting; suspect dead, police say

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

Covenant School has students in preschool through sixth grade.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A suspect is dead following a shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, according to police.

The Nashville Fire Department reported that there were multiple patients at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

The number of victims was not immediately clear. At least one person has been hospitalized, according to a spokesman at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.