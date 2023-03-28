Newly released surveillance video shows what led up to Tennessee shooting that killed 6

New images were released Monday night from the shooting in Nashville that left 6 dead. Audrey Hale is accused in the incident, police said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Warning: The surveillance images from the Covenant School are disturbing.

New images were released late Monday night from the deadly school shooting in Nashville.

President Joe Biden has ordered flags at half-staff for the six victims, three of them young children.

Investigators said they found more weapons and "evidence" at the shooter's home, ABC News reported.

All of this comes as we learn more about the victims.

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the deadly school shooting in Nashville. The shooter is seen firing through a glass door, armed with two assault-type weapons and a pistol.

Police released photos of the weapons, as well.

Once inside, authorities said Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed six people, including three children.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

The young victims, 9 years old, are identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they leave campus after a shooting at their school, on Monday March, 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

The head of the school, Katherine Koonce, was also killed, along with teacher Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill.

"We just need to embrace those that are grieving cause we grieve with them at times like this," one parent said.

Police patrol cars outside the school were left riddled with bullet holes. Authorities said Hale fired at officers from a second-story window.

According to police, two officers ran toward the gunfire, shooting and killing Hale just 14 minutes after the first 911 call.

Authorities said they "strongly believe" Hale, described as a female who identifies as transgender, was a former student at the private Christian school.

A motive remains under investigation.

Gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death for children in America, recently surpassing car crashes.

In Washington, advocates for gun reform are once again demanding tougher measures.

"This person had two AR-15s and a handgun," said U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Florida. "You don't need this to go hunting. You don't need that to protect your family."

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., are taken to Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, Mar. 27, 2023. George Uribe/AP

Congressman Tim Burchett, who represents Knoxville, Tennessee, called the shooting "horrible," but said there's no need to ban assault weapons.

"I don't think you're gonna stop the gun violence. The common thread is you've got somebody who's mentally ill and evil," said U.S. Rep. Burchett, R-Tennessee.

Police said Hale prepared for Monday's attack with detailed maps, and left behind writings that will be part of the investigation.

Earlier this month, Lee signed into law a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18, a step that the American Civil Liberties Union called a "dangerous law" that came about as a result of "fearmongering, misrepresentations, intimidation, and extremist politics."

The law takes effect July 1, 2023. It will block medical professionals from prescribing puberty blockers and hormones. The bill allows state law enforcement officials to investigate health care providers who may violate its statutes, which could carry up to a $25,000 penalty.