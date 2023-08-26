A San Jose man accused of killing his grandmother and nephew is now in custody. He was supposed to go before a judge to answer to charges but refused.

SJ man accused of killing his grandmother, nephew refuses to show up in court

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 27-year-old San Jose man accused of killing his grandmother and his own 6-year-old nephew is now in custody. He was supposed to go before a judge Friday afternoon to answer to charges but refused to show up.

"This case is a tragedy. There is an elderly victim and a very young victim," said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Michael Gilman.

ABC7 News is learning more about the deadly double stabbing at an apartment in the Buena Vista neighborhood of San Jose on Aug. 4.

Officers arrived at the apartment on 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue during a welfare check and made the discovery. Court documents indicate the two people may have been killed a day earlier on Aug. 3.

RELATED: Child, great-grandmother fatally stabbed in San Jose apartment, police say

According to the prosecutor, the suspect, Nathan Addison, refused to show up in court Friday to answer to charges of murder, felony assault, and criminal threats.

That came as a surprise to the victim's family members and court staff.

"We didn't know he was going to be a refusal," Gilman said.

Addison's arraignment was postponed until Monday.

RELATED: Police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in San Jose apartment

According to the prosecutor's office, the woman killed was Addison's 71-year-old grandmother, Delphina Tucker. The boy was Addison's 6-year-old nephew, Jordan Cam Walker.

Authorities are not saying what the motive was in the killings.

"Mr. Addison is known to law enforcement. He has a criminal history involving weapons, burglary, things of that nature," said Gilman.

Addison is also facing felony assault and felony criminal threats in a separate incident.

MORE: Man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing woman in San Mateo, posting it to Facebook, police say

According to the prosecutor, Addison has three other cases that were also on the calendar today pertaining to his mental health.

"There are several cases involving a dirker dagger -- which is a concealed weapon. At least one of those cases is open presently at this time," Gilman said. "They are substantive crimes. They are burglary. There is another case involving criminal threats and arson. But those cases are on the mental health calendar. So they were being handled in a different department, a different courtroom."

According to court documents, Addison was recently released from Santa County Clara jail on June 29.

MORE: Judge sets deadline for Bryan Kohberger's alibi defense in University of Idaho murders

An excerpt reads: "Several prior police contacts with the suspect revealed a criminal history involving resisting arrest, assaults, and burglaries. On several contacts, the suspect was found to be unlawfully armed with knives."

Court documents of the investigation by a police sergeant also indicated "there was no visible blood located leading outside the apartment."

The investigating sergeant stated that the suspect may have made efforts to hide evidence of the murder. However, "there was the presence of blood detected in V2's sink."

Documents also indicate that the suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the crime scene at 4 a.m. on Aug. 4. More surveillance video showed the suspect "seated at a VTA station near the crime, destroying several electronic items believed to be a cellphone and tablet/laptop" which police believe belonged to Tucker.

MORE: 18-year-old suspect arrested after confessing to Texas 11-year-old's strangulation, sources say

Police arrested Addison on Aug. 23, according to court records.

Walker's family attended today's court appearance but did not want to comment.

Walker's grandfather started a GoFundMe campaign after the 6-year-old boy was killed.

MORE: Woman accused of killing husband, then writing book about grief now being sued by his estate

According to the website, Jordan was, "a beloved 6-year-old child who loved the outdoors, swimming, playing baseball, and basketball."

Prosecutors are pushing ahead to Monday's court hearing.

"All we want to do is achieve justice and move this case forward," said Gilman.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live