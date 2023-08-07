San Jose police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an apartment building Friday.

SJ police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed child, great-grandmother in apartment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are looking for the person who fatally stabbed a child and their great-grandmother last Friday.

Investigators say officers performed a welfare check around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on Parkmoor Avenue where they located the woman and child.

Police say they have not identified a suspect and are still investigating the motive behind this crime.

The two victims are the 23rd and 24th homicides of the year, police said.

