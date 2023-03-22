The 25th Annual Madam C.J. Walker Business & Community Recognition Luncheon & Empowerment Forum is being held on Friday.

Bay Area organization celebrates decades of service to Black women, girls with 25th annual luncheon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women is holding its 25th Annual Madam C.J. Walker Business & Community Recognition Luncheon & Empowerment Forum on Friday.

A group of women will be speaking about small businesses, their importance and how we can support them.

Each year, the nonprofit awards scholarships for Black high school graduates and continuing college students.

The group also awards "Working Women" scholarships for low-to-moderate income Black women who are returning to college to complete their education.

This year's keynote speaker is Ms. Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, the architect of the Crown Act, which is a law in many states.

The theme of the luncheon is "A Legacy of Advocacy, Commitment, and Excellence." ABC7 Mornings Anchor Kumasi Aaron will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Friday at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel. You can find tickets here.

Watch the video in the player above as we talk to Frances Cohen, the Bay Area chapter president, about the event.

