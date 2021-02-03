helicopter crash

3 members of Idaho National Guard killed in helicopter crash

By Matt Seyler

This stock image shows patches of the United States flag on members of the National Guard. (Shutterstock)

BOISE. Idaho -- Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a news release.

All three personnel aboard were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard participating in a routine training flight.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
idahonational guardhelicopter crash
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF to reportedly sue its own school district over reopening
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Santa Clara Co. Kaiser cancels 5,250 COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Here's why former San Diego mayor is joining race for governor
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Fire engulfs abandoned building in SJ, cause under investigation
Officials fear Super Bowl could be next COVID super spreader
Show More
Here's how to find out if your stimulus card is real or fake
Oakland passes measure to give grocery store workers hazard pay
Bay Area real estate: Are we in a bubble?
Doctor warns not to save vaccines for 2nd shot as virus mutates
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
More TOP STORIES News