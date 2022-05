Hulu celebrates National Streaming Day with 85% discount for new, eligible returning subscribers

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu is celebrating National Streaming Day on Friday by offering its ad-supported plan for $1/month for 3 months to new and eligible returning subscribers.The limited-time promotion, a staggering 85% discount off the regular monthly rate, is only available through May 27*.National Streaming Day also marks the release of the Hulu original film "The Valet" starring Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield and Eugenio Derbez. The movie follows Weaving as Olivia, an A-list actress facing scandal after she is photographed with her married lover (Greenfield). A valet (Derbez) who happens to also be in the photo is asked to pose as Olivia's boyfriend in a cover-up scheme."In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before," the film's description teases.New subscribers will also get access to other Hulu originals like " The Kardashians ," " Candy ," the upcoming second season of "Only Murders in the Building" and the recently announced exclusive live streams of the Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits music festivals later this year. Over on Disney+ , National Streaming Day brings the premiere of the original film "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." Billed as "a comeback 30 years in the making," "Rescue Rangers" follows Chip and Dale living in modern-day Los Angeles decades after the end of their TV series. They once again assume their Rescue Rangers detective personas to track down a former castmate who disappears under mysterious circumstances. The film stars John Mulaney, Andy Samberg and KiKi Layne.