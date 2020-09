Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote

All registered voters in California will be mailed a ballot.

Ballots will go out around the first week of October.

All vote by mail ballots in California come with prepaid postage.

You can return your ballot at any time up to and including Election Day, November 3.

The envelope must be sealed, signed, and dated.

It can be turned into your county election's office, a ballot drop box, a vote center, or any polling place.

If you're mailing it back, there's more time this year for it to arrive, because of concerns about the U.S. Postal Service.

A ballot with a postmark no later than November 3 can be received as late as November 20 and it will still count.

You can track your ballot online, through the Secretary of State's website.

EMBED >More News Videos President Donald Trump suggested delaying the presidential election over his persistent false attacks that mail-in voting would lead to the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."

